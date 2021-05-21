Mon Repos policeman dies in car crash

PC Kent Neptune -

A police officer is dead after a car crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

He has been identified as PC Kent "Neppy" Neptune of the Mon Repos Police Station.

Police reported around 10 pm, he was heading north along the highway but lost control of his car

It went through the cable barriers and flipped several times before landing near Harmony Hall.

His body was found 100 feet away.

Highway patrol units responded, along with ERP, Mon Repos Police and Fire Station.

His family said he was well known and loved by many.