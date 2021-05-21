Ministry explains how to apply for Income Support Grant

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox - Photo by Shane Superville

TO mitigate the financial challenges people may have experienced as a result of the most recent covid19 prevention measures, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, in a statement on Friday, invited applications for phase 2 of the Income Support Grant (ISG.)

The grant is up to a maximum of $1,500 but only for the month of May. Only online applications will be accepted.

It said: "Once eligible, people who lost their income with effect from May 1 will receive $1,500. Those who lost their income with effect from May 8 will receive $1,000."

People may apply from Monday coming. Applicants can copy and paste the link https://grants.social.gov.tt/ into their browser or mobile device, or visit the ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and click on Covid19 Social Support.

The ministry said once applicants they are deemed eligible, applications will be processed accordingly.

It specified: "The ISG is open to citizens and permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago who do not have a NIS number, and were employed in the bar, gaming, restaurant, entertainment, tourism and spa industry (hairdressers, barbers, nail technicians etc.)

"Persons who sell or offer for sale food or drink as a street vendor and retail establishments (in accordance with Public Health Ordinances) are also encouraged to apply."

The ministry said any false or misleading information in a grant application will be reported to the police for investigation and action.

It stressed that people who receive grants from the ministry are not eligible fore the ISG grant.

For enquiries, people may contact the toll-free call centre at 800–1673, visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on the ministry’s website at social.gov.tt, or e-mail isg@social.gov.tt.

It also said, "The ministry wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to bringing relief to those who have been negatively affected by the impact of the c19 pandemic and to ensure that no one is left behind as we begin to chart the road to recovery."