Minister, WASA: Contaminated water claims fake

Marvin Gonzales

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said on Friday there was absolutely no truth to allegations circulating on social media that thousands of consumers were affected by contaminated water and the problem originated from the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) pumping station in El Socorro.

Gonzales said, "We have social media terrorists who just wait on these opportunities to come out and play with the psyche of the nation."

He said the facts of the matter are borne out in a statement issued by WASA's director Lennox Sealy.

In that statement, Sealy said there was a rupture at an aluminium sulphate (alum) line at Caroni Water Treatment Plant on Thursday night.

It said repairs to the ruptured line had been completed and the final cleaning of treatment modules is being undertaken. This was being complemented by flushing along the transmission and distribution system in areas supplied by the plant.

Sealy said WASA wanted to assure its customers that "their supply is safe and meets World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for potable water."

He added that after the rupture, WASA was aware that some customers may have experienced an unusual smell or taste in their water supply. But he said this posed no danger.

As a result of the flushing of the plant's transmission and distribution lines, Sealy said some customers may experience a disruption in their water supply on Friday. He said WASA apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience.

Gonzales said, "My concern is for the health of the citizens affected. Happily, I was given the assurance that the chemical was not harmful to human health."

In a subsequent statement, WASA said operations at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant restarted at 1 pm on Friday, the transmission and distribution systems were still being flushed and the supply should be normal within 24 hours.