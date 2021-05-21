Mayor tells 2020 Downtown Carnival winners: Come get your money

FILE PHOTO: Young masqueraders on South Quay, Port of Spain, February 23, 2020. -

TWO months after the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the Port of Spain City Corporation agreed to share the burden of paying out $378,000 in prize monies, the Mayor is calling on winners to come collect their cheques.

In a media release on Thursday, Mayor Joel Martinez said monies owed to last year's winners of the Down Town Carnival competition 2020, are now available for collection. The release stated that winners can collect their cheques Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 am to 11 am.

Following the intervention of the Tourism Minister in March, NCC and City Corporation agreed that the NCC would pay 60 per cent of the prize money due to the performers, while the city would pay the balance.

TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) President Rosalind Gabriel raised the issue in February almost a year after the winners were supposed to have received their prize monies. Martinez said then that the corporation did not receive the subvention from NCC to pay winners. He added that NCC took a decision not to pay subventions last year because they had no money, resulting in the delay in paying winners.

In Thursday's media release, the Mayor asked that winners who may experience issues collecting their monies to contact Krishna Ramcharan at 486-8047.

"His Worship, members of Council and the Port of Spain Corporation would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank all stakeholders involved, for keeping their commitments to make the mas fraternity during these challenging times. Your efforts are greatly appreciated" the release stated.