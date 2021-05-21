Hiccups as vaccination restarts in north Trinidad

Several people wait at the La Horquetta Health Centre on the first day of the Sinopharm vaccination roll out. - Photo by Roger Jacob

There were some hiccups in north Trinidad on Friday when the national covid19 vaccination programme resumed.

Many people with appointments who were unable to get the AstraZeneca vaccine were left confused at the gates of vaccination sites.

Last week, after the arrival of 100,000 Sinopharm doses from China, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said people over 60 with or without comorbidities or those under 60 with comorbidities, and healthcare workers would be eligible for this phase of vaccination.

Trinidad and Tobago has also received a 16,000-dose AstraZeneca donation from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

When Newsday visited five sites, many people expressed concern over what they described as the inefficient and unreliable appointment system. Some said they had been struggling to find out whether they had to renew their appointment.

Athough Deyalsingh advised the public not to visit the sites to make appointments, but to do so using contact information the ministry had provided, many people told Newsday they were there to make one or to find out the status of their appointment request.

At the La Horquetta Health Centre, there was a handful of people with appointments and another small group of seniors seeking information about appointments.

Officials at the site told Newsday they were unsure how they should deal with those who weren't able to get vaccinated on their appointment dates.

One man said he has been trying for three days. He told Newsday he had always been open to taking the vaccine, but had several issues trying to get through to the phone number provided.

“I’m not like the others who now rushing. I’m just tired of calling, and decided to come down to talk to someone. Other people now realising people dying and getting sick, so for me, I'll take it because I need a fighting chance.”

Another man, from Malabar, said he had an appointment in early May.

“I was always open to taking the vaccine, but it is what it is. I have people around me testing positive and I have comorbidities. I had an appointment on May 17 but the AstraZeneca ran out and now I'm not sure if I'll even get one.”

The vaccination sites at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, and the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, were closed.

Vaccination at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre restarted smoothly.

Alvin Maharaj, 66, told Newsday after he got his first dose of the vaccine, there were no lines or anyone waiting for the vaccine at the site –only two nurses were in the vaccination tent.

Maharaj said the service was excellent and he had no doubts about going to get the vaccine.

The situation was similar at the Barataria Health Centre. Only a few people with appointments trickled in and out, but others were visiting the site to complain about issues with the appointment system.

An Arima family of four contacted Newsday to complain they have been trying for eight days to get an appointment.

“We have people over 60 in here and it’s so hard to get even a response," said the caller. "I just say, 'Whatever happens,' because it is a hopeless cause. These numbers always busy. You’ll stay the whole day trying to get them.”

Asked why they hadn’t tried to get vaccinated during the first part of the programme, she said the family was sceptical about AstraZeneca.

“We were in doubt and had to read up more about it, and certain countries were not using it. I prefer to take the Sinopharm. I’m not interested in AstraZeneca.

"And with the increase in deaths, I want the vaccine but I don’t want to be caught in the rush. We’ll have to stay put until they fix that appointment system."

Newsday called all of the contact numbers provided for vaccine appointments. All the lines were busy.

Questions sent to North Central Regional Health Authority CEO Davlin Thomas on the issues have not been answered yet.