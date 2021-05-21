Henderson invites TT to The Jazz in Me

Dominican singer/songwriter and flautist Michele Henderson will be staging her virtual concert The Jazz in Me on May 22 at 8 pm.It will be live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Digicel Go Loud, her Facebook page said. Henderson invited Trinidadians to view the event where "she will pay tribute to friends and collaborators, highlighting some of her favourite performances around the region and sharing the stage with other acts including Ruth Osman of Guyana who now calls Trinidad home," a media release said.

She has performed at many jazz events in TT such as Jazz Artists on Greens and Carifesta. The release quoted her as saying, “TT is very special to me. "I performed at jazz festivals there, at Carifesta as well, and I remember doing my Caricom song production there with Beaver Henderson; so, I’ve had a lot of fantastic musical experiences in TT and just want to continue to share that link between TT and the lovely island of Dominica.”It added that The Jazz in Me will be an intimate experience and will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Fort Young Hotel’s Palisades Restaurant in Roseau, Dominica and streamed free of charge to virtual viewers. The concert will chronicle Henderson's jazz journey over her 27-year career highlighting favourite jazz recordings and performances.

During the event she will pay tribute to American bassist and film composer Stanley Clarke as well as late Grammy-winning, American jazz composer Chick Corea with whom she performed frequently on the Freewinds ship. Other Dominican acts on the lineup are UK/Dominican guitarist Cameron Pierre, Creole/ English singer Maxine Alleyne and Dominica’s Bouyon Queen Carlyn XP, the release said.

"The evening’s musical offerings will wrap up with the first public performance of Henderson's newest single All over the World. Like many other artistes around the world, Henderson has not had many live in-person performances because of the covid19 pandemic. She too has been hosting virtual events like last year's Xmas Jam Special and February's Nature Island Love. The release said Jazz in Me will be one of two shows branded under the Nature Island Jazz XPerience. The other will be Carlyn XP’s Bouyon Jazz Festival, which will take place on May 30. "Both events are free to virtual viewers and virtual audience members are encouraged to patronise the artists in effort to compensate the musicians and crew, many of whom have been out of work during the pandemic," the release said.