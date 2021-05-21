Do like China in curfew

THE EDITOR: Some people have been very critical about the effectiveness of the curfew during certain hours, and probably with good reason. But with a little rethink – and if the authorities use the right resources and gear – a curfew can actually facilitate very productive activities during this time. Like sanitising streets as was done in China. This can be done during the early morning hours before the curfew breaks. It could be a very crucial idea that the Government needs to implement.

PATRICIA DYETT

via e-mail