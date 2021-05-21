Dennis urges Tobago: Follow SoE rules

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has appealed to Tobagonians to abide by the restrictions of the state of emergency (SoE).

The Prime Minister announced the SoE on May 15. saying it was implemented to further limit the movement of citizens as the country grappled with the alarming spike in covid19 cases. The SoE includes a curfew from 9pm-5 am.

The Government is heading to the House of Representatives on Monday to seek an extension of the SoE for three months.

On Sunday, four people in Tobago were arrested for breaking the curfew.

Dennis urged to Tobagonians to stay indoors during curfew hours.

“I am asking all Tobagonians to co-operate not only with the current restrictions, but also I am asking for co-operation as it relates to what we have been asking all along, for persons to wear masks, restrict movement unless absolutely necessary, wash hands, sanitise and do all that is possible to combat and to prevent the spread of this very deadly virus,” he told Newsday.

He added: “The SoE underscores the critical nature of our situation as cases continue to rise and the number of deaths continue to increase.”

Dennis said it is the Government’s responsibility to ensure the necessary action is taken to reverse the current trends and, therefore, preserve the lives of citizens.

Dennis also urged Tobagonians over 60 to sign up to be vaccinated.

“This is part of the long-term plan to ensure that we are able to recover from this pandemic. So vaccination is very critical.”

The rollout of the Sinopharm vaccines from China was expected to begin in Tobago on Friday.