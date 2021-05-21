Covax to deliver covid19 vaccines to St Vincent, Grenada next week

The AstraZeneca vaccine

COVAX will deliver more AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada next week. This will be each country's second tranche.

St Vincent will receive 21,600 doses at 6.30 pm next Tuesday and Grenada will get also get 21,600 doses, at noon on Wednesday.

On Thursday, St Vincent donated 16,000 doses of the vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, Minister of Foreign and Caricom affairs Dr Amery Browne said there is "some significant vaccine hesitancy in some of the smaller islands in the region."

St Vincent received its first tranche of vaccines (24,000 doses) from Covax on April 7 and Grenada got the same number on April 9.

To date, Covax has delivered 12, 865, 700 doses of the vaccine to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.