Autistic Society gets support from Digicel

Foundation CEO, Penny Gomez, right, shares a light moment with Samantha Leslie at the Autistic Society of TT. -

The Digicel Foundation under its Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) Programme partnered with the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT) to support its therapeutic programme. This project was officially launched virtually on May 7.

A media release said persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) have been known to find comfort and thrive in routines. The continued disruptions and uncertainty as a result of the ongoing pandemic have definitely presented challenges for this vulnerable group.

A grant of $35,000 was presented to the society for the purchase of therapeutic equipment for use in the organisation’s therapeutic programme which targets both adults and children with autism spectrum disorder. Some of the items purchased included trampolines, an exercise bicycle, padded mats, a projector, step-a-stones, activity pods, yoga balls, sound tubes and a portable Bluetooth audio system. The items will now be used to engage the adults and children with ASD in music and other forms of therapy.

At the event launch, president of the ASTT, Teresa Sieunarine said: “The Digicel Foundation has given us the ability to purchase equipment that will be used for training parents and staff and engaging the children in play, exercise and occupational therapy to help empower them to learn in an autism friendly environment.”

Penny Gomez, CEO of Digicel Foundation stated, “As a foundation, we work assiduously to ensure that persons with disabilities are empowered and that their lives are transformed.” She continued, “It is for this reason that we were not hesitant to fund the therapeutic equipment because we are aware of the transformation it can create in the lives of the adults and children who access the therapy.”

The ASTT was established on May 31, 1990 and is a non-governmental organisation that is first and foremost a parent support group for families of persons diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. The society's mission is “Working together with families to help all individuals with autism spectrum disorders achieve their fullest potential through education, training and advocacy for affordable and appropriate quality services”.

Digicel Foundation’s EPIC programme is a small-grant initiative opened to registered community groups to fund small indoor and outdoor community projects which must be completed within six-eight weeks. To date, with an investment of $3.4 million they have partnered with varying community groups to implement 103 EPIC initiatives, impacting 48,977 persons throughout TT.