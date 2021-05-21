708 covid19 cases and seven deaths

Image courtesy CDC

While vaccinations began again on Friday, the Ministry of Health recorded 708 new covid19 infections and seven more deaths.

The active cases now stand at 7,488 and the death toll has risen to 348.

The new active cases represents the highest number reported over the course of this week. From Monday to Friday 2,680 people were infected.

As cases continue to rise the numbers of deaths rise as well. On Tuesday 23 people died, in the highest number of deaths for the week.

There have been 63 deaths for the week to date.

There have been 891 recoveries for this week.

On Friday, 32 people were discharged from hospital and 179 people who were isolated at home were given a clean bill of health. This marks the highest discharge count for the week.

As of Friday, there are still 407 hospitalised patients, with seven people in intensive care and 15 people in high-dependency units.

There are 163 people in step-down facilities, 328 in state quarantine facilities and 6,210 people self-isolating at home.

Day Cases Deaths Recoveries

Monday 294 294 (9) 162

Tuesday 601 317 (23) 145

Wednesday 519 331 (14) 174

Thursday 558 341(10) 199

Friday 708 348 (7) 211