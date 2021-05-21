4,000 covid19 vaccines for frontline energy-sector workers

A screenshot of the virtual meeting hosted by Energy Minister Stuart Young with energy stakeholders to discuss covid19 vaccines. - Energy Ministry

MINISTER of Energy Stuart Young held a virtual emergency meeting with energy stakeholders on Friday to discuss the government’s decision to allocate 4,000 covid19 vaccines to the sector’s frontline workers.

In a release on Friday, the ministry said it included executives from BHP, Shell, BP, EOG Resources Trinidad and Tobago, DeNovo Energy Ltd, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd, National Gas Company Ltd, the Energy Chamber and the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate Association.

It said all the companies supported the idea.

The release did not say which brand of the vaccine will be donated. Currently, there are two brands in TT – AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

The release said the vaccines should be delivered by next week, but the companies will be responsible for the safe administration.

“This decision by the government continues its efforts and work to keep the energy sector operating throughout the management of the covid19 pandemic."

Young thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued co-operation with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.