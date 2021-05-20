[UPDATED] TTUTA, principals support July 1 date for SEA

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and the National Primary Schools Principals Association (NAPSPA) agree with the Education Ministry's decision to move the SEA examination from June 10 to July. Both groups said the health and safety of school personnel and students should remain a priority.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced the decision at Thursday's post-Cabinet press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

She said the change was made owing to the rising covid19 case numbers, adding that teachers most in contact with students will now be prioritised for covid19 vaccinations.

"This has become necessary due to the trajectory of the covid19 pandemic and the ensuing challenges posed by the health regulations at this time."

She said results will be released in the second week of September.

When the decision was initially made to hold the exam on June 10, she said, the rolling seven-day average of covid19 cases was 89. But with the average now being approximately 478, she said the decision could not stand.

"The government has put strict and robust measures in place to reduce the covid19 numbers and the Ministry of Education, along with the rest of the country, has been monitoring the numbers daily to gauge how quickly the decrease would be realised, as we all acknowledged that the exam could only proceed in an atmosphere of safety for all stakeholders. This remains the government's first priority."

She said it is evident the time between now and June 10 is not enough to allow for a decrease in daily case numbers.

In a release, TTUTA said it held an emergency meeting on Thursday morning, when "various education professionals expressed serious concerns about the administration of the SEA exam on June 10.

"TTUTA views as extremely important the physical and mental health of both educators and students at this time."

Had the exam still been held that day, the association said some educators would have needed curfew passes to ensure the exam began on time.

"The movement of large numbers of adults and students on June 10 is counterproductive to the whole reason for the state of emergency."

It also said it hopes the extra time will allow proper sanitisation of all buildings to be used.

NAPSA echoed these views in its own press release saying, "Our association has always held strong views that the health and safety of students, teachers, and all stakeholders must be given top priority in decision making."

But while the change of date is fine, it said there are other issues the ministry has to sort out.

It said initially, 38 per cent of all primary school teachers had volunteered to work for the 2021 exam, but now, "approximately 20 per cent of them have changed their minds due to the drastic increase in covid19 cases and related deaths."

Because of this, it hopes the ministry ensures priority is indeed given to staff members who wish to be vaccinated.

NAPSPA urged "proper consultation with the stakeholders, especially principals, since they are the ones who are being called upon to interact with students, parents and other persons physically at schools and therefore continually put themselves, and by extension their families, at risk.

"While it is understandable that the Ministry of Education would want to implement measures to mitigate the spread of covid19, it is not good practice to place responsibilities on principals without consulting them prior and exposing them to levels of risk, which the Prime Minister has clearly ordered every citizen to avoid."

National Council Parent-Teachers Association president Clarence Mendoza told Newsday he maintains his stance that the exam should be written when case numbers are lower, and if that does not work, it should be cancelled and a means test should be done instead.

"The safety and education of our nation's children is our top priority," he said. "We will continue to advocate for the good of all children."

Having had three children who sat the SEA exam, Gadsby-Dolly said she understands the frustration a postponement can create.

"We did wait as long as we could, hoping that the numbers would decrease in response to the behaviour of the population, but it just hasn't happened that way...I know it is disappointing for quite a number of children, and we are very sorry that it has come to this.

"Looking at the numbers now, it would be irresponsible as a government to allow our children to come out in the atmosphere where they may not be safe."

MINISTRY IN TALKS WITH CXC OVER CSEC, CAPE

Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry continues to "collaborate closely" with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) over the CSEC and CAPE exams. She said the ministry has sent a proposal to postpone those exams "up to not more than three weeks.

"There are some issues surrounding students, for instance, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, who need a closer look and so all of the (Caricom) member states have been asked to submit their views based on the recommendations of CXC."

As for oral exams, she said there is a possibility these may be held virtually to reduce such close, face-to-face interactions.

"So those discussions are ongoing, and so we look now to the response of CXC as they collate the responses of the region on the recommendations that they have advised."

The exams are currently scheduled to begin on June 1 with oral examinations.

Locally, secondary school students in forms four, five and six had been attending physical classes to do labs and school-based assessments. Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry also supports a change in deadlines for these to be submitted.

"While the examinations are important, and all preparations are being made for their safe conduct, they are not more important than the health of the population; and the latter will not be sacrificed for the sake of the former.

"It should be noted that CXC was written to on April 23, 2021, in light of the rapid uptick in covid19 positive cases, to alert them to a possible date shift, and the schedule was also, at that time, reworked to accommodate that possibility."

This story was originally published with the title "New SEA date is July 1" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

THE SEA examination has been moved from June 10 to July 1.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at a post-Cabinet press conference on Thursday.

She said the change was made owing to the rising covid19 case numbers.

The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) had been advocating for a postponement for some time.

Gadsby-Dolly explained, "This has become necessary due to the trajectory of the covid19 pandemic and the ensuing challenges posed by the health regulations at this time."

She said teachers who would be most closely in contact with students will be prioritised for covid19 vaccinations.