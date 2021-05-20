Twitter thanks users for reporting account as Gleaner remains suspended

A screenshot of the Jamaican Gleaner's suspended Twitter account.

THE Twitter account of Jamaican newspaper the Gleaner has been suspended for over 24 hours owing to copyright infringement.

Users who reported the account in the past are now receiving notifications from Twitter, thanking them for doing so.

The account was suspended on Wednesday morning.

Twitter accounts can be suspended for several reasons, including abusive behaviour, spam, and reporting false information. Users can report tweets from others, after which Twitter reviews and makes a decision.

In a release, the Gleaner said it was aware of the suspension and that it was working on it.

"We are not aware of the exact infringement. We are in contact with Twitter to resolve this as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can continue to view our content on Facebook, Instagram, as well as our website."

On Thursday, users posted screenshots of notifications from Twitter saying the account had violated "Twitter's rules." It did not indicate which rule was broken.

In another press release on Thursday, the Gleaner apologised to its 300,000-plus Twitter followers "for the absence of our content since yesterday (Wednesday) because of the suspension of our account for copyright infringement."

Newsday has contacted officials both from the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) and the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) but has not received a response.