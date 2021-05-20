Thousands apply online for salary relief grant

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert estimated there were approximately 1,500 active users on the ministry's online Salary Relief Grant (SRG) application portal at any one time during the day, when it was launched on Wednesday..

In a tweet, Imbert said, "By 5 pm today, on the first day that we launched our online Salary Relief Grant application portal at the MOF (Ministry of Finance) for May 2021, we had registered almost 40,000 visitors to the portal, with as many as 1,500 active users online at various times in the day."

He added, "Our Salary Relief Grant Application Portal (https://portal.finance.gov.tt) for May 2021 is up and running at the MOF. By 8.30 am this morning, there were already 1,009 active users on the site. Because of our covid19 situation, this has been designed as a fully digital/online portal."

The ministry said applicants who do not own or have access to a computer can ask their MP or local government councillor for assistance.

At a news conference earlier this month, Imbert said grants would be given to those who lost employment at the start of the month as a result of the new covid19 restrictions.

These grants are the SRG and the Income Salary Relief Grant (ISG). The latter is being provided by the Social Development and Family Services Ministry.

Both grants are being offered up to a maximum of $1,500 each for May.

The ministry said once eligible, people whose income was suspended or terminated at the beginning of May, will receive $1,500. It added that people whose income was suspended or terminated from May 8 will receive $1,000.

The application process will close on May 31 at midnight and is available only online.

The public is asked to apply for grants by visiting https://portal.finance.gov.tt, filling out the online application form, scanning and uploading supporting documents and submitting the form. Applicants should receive a confirmation e-mail on completion.

The Finance Ministry said anyone with questions about the SRG should contact the SRG hotline at 800-6774 or e-mail salaryreliefgrant@gov.tt.

It added that questions on the ISG should be directed to the Social Development and Family Services Ministry.