The Meekzz brand: Tamika Young moves from social media influencer to entrepreneur

To young people idolizing Tamika Youngs online fame, she reminds them that not everything they see online is real and to remain grounded in the real world. Her advice to young people is log out, of social media, if they ever feel pressured to be or look a certain way based on what they see on social media/what people tell them online. - Dejean Balfour

Since creating her Instagram account in 2012, social media influencer Tamika Young has racked up over 180,000 followers on the platform.

While her rise to social media prominence was unexpected, she’s fully embraced it over the years.

So last year, with more time on her hands due to covid19, she decided to explore a new way to capitalise on her online presence with the launch of “Body by Meekzz.”

Launched last August, the brand is described as one which provides women with products to help with their health and wellness.

And it’s been a successful venture.

To date, over 10,000 units of the brand’s products have been sold.

Young, who is simply known as “Meekzz” to her social media followers, recently spoke with Business Day about creating a full-fledged business from her social media presence.

“The idea for Body by Meekzz came just like that, like a thief in the night. I got the name first and then decided what the brand would be like.

“I didn’t know what the brand would have been, but I knew I wanted it to be about women empowerment,” said Young, 28, about the initial stages of conceptualising the business.

Leaning into its health and wellness focus, the brand offers products like face and body scrubs and anti-aging skin serums.

It also offers a range of gym wear, jackets, ventilated gloves, caps, and shapewear.

But this isn’t Young’s first venture into the business world.

For the Port of Spain native, the journey of finding her life’s purpose hasn’t been a straight road.

Young told Business Day she has grappled with trying to figure out exactly where she fit in as she always felt different.

While she dreamt of becoming a journalist, Young never pursued a career in the field because she always thought she was too shy for the job. So, she tried her hands at makeup artistry.

In 2016, she did a professional MUA course with internationally recognised makeup artist Dion Samuel and, in 2017, opened her “Beats by Meekzz” studio in Woodbrook.

“I loved being an MUA as it’s a unique approach for making the lives of women better. Every day you get to enhance a unique face and in doing so, put smiles and confidence back into their lives.

“But I closed my MUA business in 2018 to reassess both myself and my purpose. In doing so, I didn’t feel it was wise for me to continue as a MUA without being in purpose. I left the beauty world to focus on me.”

After leaving the beauty industry, Young realised that her Instagram livestreams, which started back in 2016, were gaining traction.

During the livestreams, Young shared personal experiences on topics like everyday life experiences, money management, how to start a small business, overcoming personal adversity and feeling confident in oneself. Some of the video clips gained a lot of attention. And her social media presence grew.

When Young decided to capitalize on her social media presence, last year, she used personal savings to invest in Body By Meekzz.

She also worked with a team of professionals in dermatology and skin care to develop the brand’s skincare products.

“Our professionals are responsible for the selection of organic ingredients that are used in reproducing the formulas for our skin care products.

“Each step goes through various iterations of prototyping and testing before products are released for public consumption.”

She said the brand adheres to the compliance requirements for basic cosmetics by the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and as the brand ventures into retail in the future, she will ensure it meets standards set by the TT Bureau of Standards for distribution.

She hopes that women can increase their confidence using the brand’s products.

Young encourages customers to post unfiltered pictures and leave honest reviews about their journeys. She also makes it clear that products work differently on different people.

She has attracted customers in countries like the UK, France, Greece, and some countries in Africa.

In addition to her social media and business ventures, Young is also a vector control officer with the Port of Spain City Corporation.

Balancing a business, online presence and working has revealed her personal strength.

Being a business owner has taught Young that business isn’t always easy but with persistence, and the right attitude, success is possible.

Additionally, a main lesson she has learned is that a successful business owner can’t do it all on their own and that a supportive team is key.

You van keep up with Young on Instagram @_meekzz_ and @bodybymeekzz