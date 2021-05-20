Ten more deaths, 558 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health recorded ten more deaths and 558 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 341 and there are 6,998 active cases.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said 5,887 patients are at home in self-isolation, 412 patients in hospital and 141 people in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

There are 324 people in state quarantine.

The country has had 18,227 cases since its first case on March 12, 2020. Of this 10,888 people have recovered.

Trinidad and Tobago began its vaccination programme on April 6 and since then 61,806 people have been vaccinated. The ministry said 1,179 people have been fully vaccinated.

Over the last four months, TT has received 100,000 Sinopharm vaccine donations from the China Government, 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India, 2,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Barbados, and 16,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It also received two batches each of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines from the 100,800 doses ordered through the Covax facility.