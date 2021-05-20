Teen, man reported missing found by friends

Two people reported missing to the police by their families were found two days later at friends' homes.

A police report said Kareem Tang, 15, of Patino Drive, Santa Cruz Old Road, was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing the next day.

Hours later a relative of 33-year-old Devon Marshall of Oil Birch Lane, Maloney Gardens reported him missing on Tuesday evening. Marshall was last seen by his brother, who contacted the Maloney Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday police said both men been found by friends. Tang was returned to his family just a short distance away from where he was found.

Marshall explained to police that he lost track of time at his friend’s house and could not return home because it was after the start of the curfew, 9 pm.