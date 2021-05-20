TCL tells retailers: 'Treat customers fairly'

Bags of TCL cement stored at Pariagh's Hardware Limited, Chaguanas - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) is strongly encouraging its suppliers not to extort customers by doubling cement prices, but to “uphold fair trading practices during this difficult period.”

The company was responding to questions sent by Newsday involving price-gouging over the last two weeks by smaller retail hardware stores, as a result of a shortage of cement.

TCL, the leading cement supplier, temporarily stopped production on May 8 after the Prime Minister closed the construction sector until May 23.

Many hardware stores told Newsday on Monday that they are out of cement, but some suppliers with cement in stock are offering a bag for as much as $85. Some customers paid up to $125 for a bag, which is normally sold at $40.

Rock Hard Cement managing director Ryan Ramhit told Newsday there is nothing he can do or say about the matter, since the responsibility lies in the decisions of the retailers.

Commenting on Thursday by e-mail, TCL said, “The company acknowledges the challenges brought about by the effects of the covid19 pandemic on the people of Trinidad and Tobago and by extension, the world. We take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude and support to the Government of TT for the measures implemented to eradicate the recent spike in the number of cases and the mounting death toll."

The company said it empathised with construction industry stakeholders and urges those authorised to continue operations to do so safely.

It said it is ready to resume manufacturing and distribution under the strictest safety protocols, as soon as has approval to do so.