St Vincent, Bermuda donate covid19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago

The AstraZeneca vaccine

THIS country will receive donations of covid19 AstraZeneca vaccines from St Vincent and the Grenadines and Bermuda.

During a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said the flight with the St Vincent donation had just landed at Piarco Aiport.

He said St Vincent had sent 16,000 doses and Bermuda will send 8,000 doses.

"This was the result of significant diplomatic work and communication between our respective heads of government," he said.

Those vaccines will expire at the end of June and he said the Health Ministry "has indicated they will have sufficient time to ensure they are fully and properly utilised."

He said the donation from Bermuda will arrive by next week.