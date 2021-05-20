Siparia farmer jailed for breaching curfew: I went by friend to watch TV

A man who said he went by a friend to watch TV on Wednesday night in Siparia landed in court on Thursday charged with breaching the curfew.

Adesh Chulan, 42, virtually faced Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan and pleaded guilty. The magistrate sentenced him to two months’ simple imprisonment.

Chulan, who has more than 30 convictions for housebreaking and narcotics-related offences, was unrepresented by an attorney.

The farmer told the court he went by a friend to watch TV, and left "when it was dark."

Police arrested him at around 10 pm on the road in Siparia. PC Rooplal laid the charge and Sgt Irmaine Johnson-Brewster prosecuted.

The curfew, which became effective from midnight on Sunday, runs from 9 pm-5 am.

In a similar but unrelated case, another man pleaded guilty before Khan to breaching the curfew.

Fisherman Sunil Seepersad told the court he is a drug user.

He said he returned from the sea and was liming "by the port." Police arrested him around 11 pm in Siparia.

PC Gomes of the station laid the charge.

Khan sentenced Seepersad to two months’ simple imprisonment.

In passing his sentences on both men, the magistrate asked if they knew the reason for the state of emergency and curfew.

Khan said the measures were to control the spread of covid19, given "the life and death situation."

The magistrate said some people are not following the rules, putting themselves and others at risk of contracting the virus.