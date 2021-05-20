NFM: We're open for business

National Flour Mills (NFM) logo

State-owned National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) remains open for business even during the state of emergency.

In a press release on Thursday, the company said it is aware of a social media message being shared saying is it closed. The company said this post is completely false.

"People are advised to disregard this erroneous message. NFM is open from Monday to Friday and our business hours remain the same. Contact numbers are 625-2416, 625-2451 and 625-4389," the release said.