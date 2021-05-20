New SEA date is July 1

In this August 2020 file photo, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, top right, congratulates SEA students of Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School after the exam. This year the exam will be held on July 1.

THE SEA examination has been moved from June 10 to July 1.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at a post-Cabinet press conference on Thursday.

She said the change was made owing to the rising covid19 case numbers.

The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) had been advocating for a postponement for some time.

Gadsby-Dolly explained, "This has become necessary due to the trajectory of the covid19 pandemic and the ensuing challenges posed by the health regulations at this time."

She said teachers who would be most closely in contact with students will be prioritised for covid19 vaccinations.