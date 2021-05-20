Ministry of Labour warns against child labour

This year, 2021, has been declared the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour by the United Nations General Assembly. It is marked the year for action.

The year, in which countries worldwide are being urged to accelerate their efforts towards achieving Target 8.7, aims to end child labour by globally by 2025.

Given the effects brought on by the covid19 pandemic, children are at greater risk. Hence Minister of Labour, Stephen Mc Clashie urges all citizens including employers and parents, to adhere to the law by not allowing children below 16 to work.

The minister wanted to remind the population that child labour deprives children of their most basic rights to an education and childhood. It limits their potential and negatively affects them physically and mentally. Children can suffer long-term effects to their health, dignity and mental well-being if they are put in the labour force at an early age.

In response to a call by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for member states to pledge their commitment towards ending child labour, the following statement and action areas were put forward by the Ministry of Labour on behalf of TT:

“Trinidad and Tobago pledges to support and protect our nation's children and free them from all forms of Child Labour.”

The following action areas are being embarked on through the co-ordinated effort of the ministry’s National Steering Committee for the Prevention and Elimination of Child Labour and the Labour Inspectorate Unit:

· Developing and implementing a six-step strategic compliance model for the Labour Inspectorate Unit

· Establishing a child labour protocol

· Developing a light work and hazardous list by sector

· Developing a situational analysis and doing a data mapping exercise

· Primary research by a consultant to assess the child labour situation in TT

· Collaborating with key government/non-government agencies

· Developing a national action plan for child labour

The ILO continues to provide invaluable support to the ministry by providing technical and financial assistance, for which the ministry remains grateful.

The national community is being urged to join the Ministry of Labour in the fight against child labour by reporting any incidents of children below 16 working.

Reports can be made to the Labour Inspectorate Unit at 299-0300 option 3, Childline at 131 or the Children's Authority at 996.