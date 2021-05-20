Met Office: Expect reduced rainfall from June-August

An aerial view of Port of Spain from the NP flyover. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

TRINIDAD and Tobago could experience drier than average conditions from June-August.

In a statement on Thursday, the Meteorological Service said, "June to August is likely to receive less rainfall than usual (below-normal). June is likely to be the driest of the three months.

"September to November is likely to receive much more rainfall than usual (above-normal)."

The Met Service also said hotter than average maximum day and night temperatures during May suggested there could be heightened concerns for people with heat-sensitive ailments, vulnerable people exposed to excessive heat, and heat stress in livestock and other animals, as well as young and transplanted crops.

Despite the expected conditions, the Met Service still advised vigilance over floods, saying there could be an above-normal number of heavy and extremely heavy rainfall days and seven-day wet spells.

"Slightly and moderately higher than normal flood potential exists for all well-known flood-prone and some occasionally flooded areas."