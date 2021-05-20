Four more covid19 cases in Tobago

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Four new covid19 cases have been reported in Tobago.

There are 100 active cases on the island, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Thursday.

The division said four people have been discharged.

A total of 5,150 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing.

Of that number, 354 have tested positive for covid19.

To date, six people have died from the virus on the island.