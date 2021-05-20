'Five' gunned down at home in Point Fortin

-

A 57-year-old Point Fortin man has been gunned down in his home.

Dead is Evrol “Five” Dublin, who lived alone at Tanner Street. He used to work in the oil industry.

Police said a relative went to visit Dublin on Thursday morning and found his body, which had gunshot wounds.

The house, which is partly under renovation, had been ransacked.

Police believe robbery may have been the motive for the murder, but investigators are yet to ascertain what, if anything, was stolen.

They believe Dublin was killed on Wednesday, as neighbours recalled hearing gunshots around 11 pm.

When she heard the first shot, one resident said, she initially thought a mango had fallen on the galvanised roof of a nearby house. She heard another one and paid no mind to it.

On Thursday morning, residents learnt about the murder.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.