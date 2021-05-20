Cunupia man burgled

Cunupia police are investigating a report of housebreaking and larceny of cash and jewellery in the district.

At about 11.45 am on Wednesday, a 35-year-old man from Ramsingh Street off Munroe Road locked the doors and windows of his apartment and left, police said.

He returned a few hours later, at about 7.30 pm, and found a window had been prised open and his home ransacked. the apartment ransacked.

Among his stolen belongings were $1,840 in cash, a diamond and a gold ring together worth US$500, and a silver band worth $1,200.

PC Beebakhee and WPC Ariendell visited the scene.

No one has been arrested.