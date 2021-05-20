Couva fish vendor, 40, shot dead at home

File photo

A 40-year-old Couva man, who went outside to check on barking dogs, has been shot and killed at his home.

Sheldon Hassanali died at about 8.20 pm on Wednesday at Caroni Ltd Road off the Old Southern Main Road.

He was the brother of a Central Division police constable, who was among the first to arrive at the house after the shooting.

Police said Hassanali, a fish vendor, and his 38-year-old wife were in the house and heard dogs barking loudly.

Hassanali walked to the back of the house to check the reason for the barking.

Moments later, there was a gunshot. His wife found him on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She called her husband’s brother, PC Hassanali,who was on duty, and told him about the murder.

ASPs Dipchan and Ragoo, Insp Rebeiro, PCs Flemming and Lutchman, WPC Ransome and other police from the Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.

No one has been arrested, and police have not yet determined a motive for the murder.

Cpl Charles is leading investigations.