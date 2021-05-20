Caricom urges ceasefire in Israel/Palestine

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City on May 13, 2021. - AP Photo

CARICOM called for an end to the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement on Wednesday.

The threat of eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem and the Israeli police's clampdown on worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque last month created tensions which culminated in Hamas (the Islamic Resistance Movement) shooting 2,000-3,000 rockets into Israel. The country then retaliated with air strikes into the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, all resulting in civilian casualties on both sides, but mostly Palestinians.

"The Caribbean Community (Caricom) is gravely concerned by the recent escalation in violence between the Israelis and the Palestinians," the statement said.

"Caricom joins the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities. Caricom continues to support the UN's’ efforts towards a two-state solution as the best way forward."

When Newsday asked about the Islamic Missionary Guild's call for the Government to do no business with Israel while these hostilities continue, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said on Thursday, "We have put out a Caricom statement on the Israel/Palestine matter."