Business unusual in Trinidad and Tobago
Melanie Waithe
An Hour Ago
In a scene more reminiscent of a public holiday than a regular Tuesday, stores on Frederick St, Port of Spain are shuttered. - Marvin Hamilton
Businesses are again feeling the pinch as the Government has implemented several measures, including a state of emergency, to limit the movement of people and reduce the spread of covid19. Between May 1 and May 18, there have been 6,326 confirmed cases and 148 virus-related deaths.
Our photographers have been capturing images of business unusual during this unprecedented time.
There are goods but few vendors or customers in sight at the San Fernando market on May 18. - AYANNA KINSALE
A man walks past closed stores on High St, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE
All online gaming booths around the country have been closed. - Marvin Hamilton
Solo Beverages has announced that its offices, factory and delivery activity will be suspended from May 18 -21 as added precaution for the safety of its staff and customers amidst the increased spike in covid19 cases. - ROGER JACOB
A police vehicle drives past closed small businesses along the Grand Bazaar highway link Road, Valsayn on May 18. - ROGER JACOB
Usually bustling with activity, Chaguanas main road is relatively quiet on May 18 as most stores are closed. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Bags of cement at Trinidad Cement Ltd, Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay on May 18. But with the construction sector temporarily shut down, there is little demand for building materials. - Angelo Marcelle
