Business unusual in Trinidad and Tobago

In a scene more reminiscent of a public holiday than a regular Tuesday, stores on Frederick St, Port of Spain are shuttered. - Marvin Hamilton

Businesses are again feeling the pinch as the Government has implemented several measures, including a state of emergency, to limit the movement of people and reduce the spread of covid19. Between May 1 and May 18, there have been 6,326 confirmed cases and 148 virus-related deaths.

Our photographers have been capturing images of business unusual during this unprecedented time.