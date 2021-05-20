Al-Rawi talks state of emergency with public on Twitter

A screenshot of the Twitter Space in which Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi answered questions about the state of emergency. -

Over 3,000 people tuned in to a Twitter Space on Tuesday to interact with and pose questions to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

The Space, which is a live audio conversation on the social media platform only available on mobile devices, was hosted by journalist Kejan Haynes.

Most of the two-hour discussion centred on clarifying sections of the emergency regulations, as well as the public health regulations, vaccinations, and pepper spray.

Al-Rawi said if the police are entering someone’s premises, they must have reasonable suspicion for doing so.

“Reasonable suspicion is well understood in the laws of Trinidad and Tobago. You could enter reasonably in the beginning and then find yourself there unreasonably, and then find yourself – the State, TT – finding itself in circumstances where you have to pay damages.”

He addressed the fears people have expressed about police behaviour, based on where they live.

“Everybody is good when they see it on TV, but don’t do it in Trinidad. Let’s talk plain: we have the concept of wesser and zesser, we have the concept of wesser parties and zesser parties, we’ve been having national conversation about what’s going on in...private. Is this wrong?

"I personally believe that constitutionally the police had certain provisions that they could have provided aid to help officers in private premises.

"But under the state of emergency, we are certain the police have the power of entry into private premises, we are certain it must be reasonable in the circumstances, and that’s why we were certainly very careful, in the SoE regulations, to make sure we had a different form of regulation from the very draconian type that existed previously.”

The AG also addressed penalties for breaching curfew, saying the dollar amount and length of time of a penalty was at the discretion of the magistrate. If someone feels they have been falsely imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted, they can test this in a court of law. He said in cases where the fine is more than they can pay, they can make a plea of mitigation to the magistrate.

“When you plead guilty, it’s an automatic one-third off the sentence.

" I’m bringing it to Cabinet to see if these charges can be removed from your criminal record.”

He said the police were under instruction to limit movement, so they can pull people over during the day to ask where they are going and what they are doing on the road. He said even essential workers would have to be able to say whether they are engaged in essential work when stopped.

Al-Rawi said the decision to ban outdoor exercise was to limit congregation.

“Chaguaramas had 1,000 people, Palmiste Park, your cup overfloweth. Lady Chancellor had people everywhere, and with the reports coming to us from the TTPS, the point was to stop movement which could hurt us all.”

He said people could exercise in the precincts of their property, ie, their yard, at any time. In areas where outdoor areas attached to residences were shared, he said, people should be reasonable and not go crazy.

If people feel they are being unfairly persecuted by law enforcement, he said, they can record the interaction and send it to the Police Commissioner. He said people should not taunt the police.

A similar scenario applied to the public consumption of alcohol, which is now banned under the SoE regulations, Al-Rawi said. None of the other measures to stop people from congregating at bars had worked, he pointed out, adding that this option was carefully thought out and applied.

With respect to repatriation flights, Al-Rawi said they would be spread a bit further apart so the state facilities could be sanitised.

“We’re looking at electronic monitoring of people who are covid-negative and have had both their vaccine shots. This is being brought to Cabinet, and the CMO will weigh in. We’re thinking of using an electronic bracelet that can’t be tampered with.

"With regard to privacy, the defining factor is consent. If you say yes to the bracelet, you can go home and be monitored there. If you don’t want the bracelet, then you can go to a state facility.”

Al-Rawi said the issue of reporting employers who are not following the covid19 regulations is a hard one. He said employees can and should report their employers, but at this time there was no protection against retaliation, though this should be mitigated if the government intervenes.

The AG said, based on the advice of health professionals, the government wanted to see a rolling average of 15 a day for two weeks for the majority of restrictions to be lifted.

He said MPs' offices, NGOs and charities were considered essential, while political parties were not.

Al-Rawi cautioned people against carrying out small businesses in their homes, particularly if they were on the banned list of businesses.

With respect to fake news and misinformation, he said government is working on legislation that covers misinformation and disinformation on a civil and criminal level.