"402 request deferrals for CSEC, CAPE, 178 for SEA"

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly has said that 402 secondary school students have applied to defer writing the CSEC and CAPE exams in 2022, and 178 primary school students for SEA.

She was responding to questions from the media during Thursday's post-Cabinet press briefing.

Students have always been allowed to defer writing these exams but more have been doing so owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Asked by Newsday for an update on how many students have requested this, Gadsby-Dolly said of the 402 from secondary school students, 201 from public schools, 182 from private candidates and 26 from private, registered schools.

The SEA exam will now be on July 1 and Gadsby-Dolly said a total of 19,839 students are currently registered for it.

She said the 178 deferral requests came from 88 schools.