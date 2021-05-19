West Indies players vaccinated for covid19

West Indies fast bowler Chemar Holder after getting vaccinated. - COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) confirmed that 13 members of the West Indies men’s red-ball training squad and management have received vaccinations against covid19 in St Lucia.

They are there preparing for the upcoming International Cricket Council World Test Championship Test matches against South Africa.

On Wednesday, a CWI media release said, “CWI, in partnership with the Government of St Lucia, through the support of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has been able to secure covid19 vaccines for all interested squad members.

"CWI has been supporting the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against covid19, with the West Indies Women’s training squad receiving their first doses while at their training camp in Antigua last week.”

CWI’s chief medical officer Dr Israel Dowlat offered CWI’s appreciation for the support received in the form of the vaccinations, and stressed their importance to the squad.

“CWI is fully committed to supporting the vaccination drive throughout the region. We are extremely grateful to have our governments and CARPHA, who have been partnering with us to host cricket safely, and to get our squads vaccinated,” Dr Dowlat said.

Eleven players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, and two squad members who received their second dose. Several members of the training squad had already received their first doses in their home countries and will receive their second dose later in the year. Chemar Holder and Jomel Warrican are two of the players to take the vaccine.

The West Indies team is living and training in a bio-secure bubble environment ahead of the schedule of international home fixtures.