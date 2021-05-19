US whip TT 5-2 in Concacaf Beach Soccer

TT beach soccer player Dominic McDougall challenges US goalkeeper Christopher Toth for the ball during Tuesday's match in the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships in Alajuela, Costa Rica. US won the game 5-2. PHOTO COURTESY TT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION. -

THE TT beach soccer team fell to a 5-2 defeat to the United States in their second Group C match of the 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships, at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem, Alajuela, Costa Rica, on Tuesday.

TT lost 5-3 to Costa Rica in their opening encounter on Monday.

TT tried a new strategy against US from the opening match as TT captain Ryan Augustine was the only starter remaining from the Costa Rica fixture.

In just the third minute of the match Nicholas Perara gave US the lead with a free kick. His shot was heading wide, but the ball took a friendly bounce and went into Jabari Gray’s net.

The US goalkeeper Christopher Toth then gave USA a 2-0 lead with a shot from distance in the fourth minute.

TT created chances but failed to convert. With four minutes left in period one Augustine took a free kick inside the US' half but his shot went wide.

In the dying seconds of period one Tomas Canale headed home after his attempt came off the crossbar to make it 3-0.

TT goalkeeper Zane Coker, who replaced Gray at the end of period one, needed attention twice in the early stages of period two after getting injured. Coker had to be replaced and Gray returned to the action.

Midway through the second period, Dominic McDougall missed two chances within seconds of each other. He first failed to convert a header which was followed by a close range shot.

Gabriel Silveira then gave US a 4-0 cushion with 17 seconds left in the second period when he converted a header.

The third and final period was the most fruitful for TT.

Shortly after the third period kicked off TT got on the board. Toth came out of his area to clear the ball, but failed to make contact and McDougall slotted home. Canale made it 5-1 in the sixth minute of the final period, before Akinola Gregory rounded off the scoring with a goal for TT seconds later.

TT will play Turks and Caicos in their final group game on Wednesday from 4.30 pm. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout phase along with the two best third place teams.

The winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.