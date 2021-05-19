Twitter users applaud AG as over 3,000 join virtual SoE chat

AMONG the most frequently used phrases by Twitter users from Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night were: "Faris," "#FarisInTheSpace" and "Kejan."

Multimedia journalist Kejan Haynes and attorney general Faris Al-Rawi held a virtual, open forum on Twitter with over 3,000 users to discuss the state of emergency (SoE).

The Prime Minister announced the SoE on Saturday, saying people must stop congregating if they want the daily covid19 case numbers to begin decreasing.

The SoE began on Sunday and includes a curfew from 9 pm-5 am. A total of 50 people have already been arrested for being in public spaces during those hours.

But owing to some of the legal jargon used in the emergency powers regulations, several people were unclear about various sections.

Haynes asked Al-Rawi if he would be interested in joining a Twitter "Space" to discuss it and help clarify some of the regulations, to which the AG replied, "Let's do it."

Twitter "Spaces" is a recently introduced feature that allows thousands to voice-chat live. The host creates the space and people can join. They can react using emojis and ask to speak. Twitter Spaces is not yet accessible on computers but can be accessed via the mobile application.

The discussion began at around 8.30 pm. But four minutes in, it crashed and had to be restarted.

It then went on for about two hours, allowing questions from members of the media and the public.

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga also chimed in at some points and responded to questions.

Several users said they were grateful for the opportunity of such an open discourse with someone who holds public office, and suggested more of them follow suit.

Thus far, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and de Nobriga have said they are willing to do so.

In addition to questions about the SoE, Al-Rawi also addressed the "Pepper Spray Bill" – the Firearms (Amendment) Bill passed in the Senate on Tuesday, which now goes to the Lower House.

One user said, "Imagine I listening to the whole AG on a Twitter space. The utilisation of a modern social media platform by the government to answer questions in an informal setting is a real forward move, in my opinion. I wish we get more of this."

Another said, "Won't lie, this was really wholesome. Seeing people in power communicate and educate with average citizens sets a positive tone. Need more of this from relevant people and entities."

One more said, "My father asking me how to make a Twitter cause he want to be in Faris space."

In fact, the discussion clarified so much that some users said Haynes asked questions they didn't even know they wanted to ask.

When it ended, Al-Rawi tweeted, "I am humbled by the turnout tonight on #TwitterSpaces as we reached over 3,500 persons. I look forward to continued dialogue with you."

Haynes told Newsday that on the day the SoE was announced, there was a space with lawyers trying to explain the regulations to those who didn't understand, and he thought, "Why not just invite Faris into the space?"

He said the experience was fun and "almost surreal.

"I did not expect that many participants and that much interest to be garnered from that. At the end of the day, it's still a conversation with a politician, which, typically, isn't that exciting.

"Spaces is now the new medium whereas around this time last year it was Instagram live...I enjoyed it. As journalists, you always want to go where the people are."