Twitter suspends Jamaica Gleaner over 'copyright infringement'

The Twitter account of the Jamaican newspaper the Gleaner has been suspended over copyright issues.

Over the past month, several Jamaican Twitter users have complained about posts on the Gleaner's account, saying it was promoting sensationalism and providing inaccurate information, among other things.

But when readers tried to find the account on Wednesday morning, they were met with an error page saying: "This account has been suspended."

Twitter accounts can be suspended for several reasons, including abusive behaviour, spam, and reporting false information.

For instance, former US president Donald Trump's account was suspended because he continually said the presidential election results were inaccurate and that he had won.

In a release, the Gleaner said it was aware of the suspension and that it was due to a "copyright claim.

"We are not aware of the exact infringement. We are in contact with Twitter to resolve this as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can continue to view our content on Facebook, Instagram, as well as our website."

When contacted, executives of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) said they were not currently commenting on the matter.