Trinidad and Tobago canoe sprinters train for Olympic spots

Siblings Matthew Robinson, front, and Nicholas Robinson train at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas in an attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games canoe sprint event. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Canoeing and Rowing Federation (TTCRF) is preparing a potential team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Satyam Maharaj (civil engineer), Nicholas Robinson (accountant), Matthew Robinson (protective species observer) and coach Stephano Polo (TT Coast Guard leading seaman) are currently training at the Kayak Centre in Williams Bay, Chaguaramas.

The athletes are seeking to qualify for the Olympic K1 200m and K1 1,000m canoe sprints.

Owing to the pandemic and a lack of international qualifier events, the local federation said in a release on Tuesday, “We are currently awaiting final word from the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding their possible allocation of quotas for the Olympic Games."

TTCRF general secretary Judith Chow said there has been some uncertainty regarding the qualification process, but it is being handled by the Pan American Canoe Federation (COPAC).

Chow confirmed that these three athletes and a coach have been granted exemptions by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh to train along the western coastline amid the pandemic restrictions which forbid any type of outdoor sporting activity.

She said one of the federation’s members recently heard questions being raised on the local radio about "three kayakers on the water at Williams Bay." She made it clear that they have all been given the required clearance.

“These individuals are national athletes that have previously represented TT at the Central American and Caribbean Games, Pan American Games and World Championships.

“We thank the minister for the exemption that allows them to train at this critical time,” Chow said.

She added that the Kayak Centre in Williams Bay remains closed to the public for recreational kayaking, in accordance with the emergency powers regulations.

Chow said the athletes usually hit the water before 5am, but owing to the curfew which forbids outdoor public movement between 9pm and 5am, the Olympic hopefuls have readjusted their training regimen.

The Olympic Games is scheduled to start on July 23.