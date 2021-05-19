Sparrow's son dies at 39

Calypsonian Sergio Francisco, son of the legendary Slinger "Mighty Sparrow" Francisco, passed away on Monday. He was 39.

His sister, singer Karen Francisco, said Sergio died at the home he was staying at in Port of Spain.

"The family is grieving. We thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes during this very difficult farewell to my brother."

In a post on its Facebook page, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) extended condolences to his family.

“We are saddened by this loss to the fraternity. Mr Francisco was a calypsonian attached to the Klassic Russo Tent and a member of TUCO North Zone.

“May your soul transition with the ancestors.”

The National Action Cultural Committee, in a Facebook post, said,

"Sergio Francisco was a very talented and humble brother. Condolences to his family during this time. Gone too soon. Our memories of you and your music will linger on."