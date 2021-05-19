Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh receives the 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by the Government of China. The vaccines arrived in Trinidad and Tobago early Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

The promised 100,000 doses of the WHO-approved Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Trinidad and Tobago at 1.09 am on Wednesday. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was on hand to receive the vaccines, which were donated by the Chinese government.

The government of China agreed to donate the vaccines after a conversation between Prime Minister Dr Rowley and China's President Xi Jinping on March 16. The agreement depended on the World Health Organization (WHO) approving this vaccine, which happened on May 7. The vaccines were manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co.

In a Facebook post, Chinese ambassadaor Fang Qiu thanked the airlines and others who assisted with the delivery.

“Thanks go to Hainan Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and CAINIAO for their concerted efforts enabling this safe and swift delivery. CAINIAO, a tech-driven global logistics solutions provider in China, also offered the innovative real-time temperature monitoring service. I believe new models of China-TT partnership like this will generate enormous impetus to post-covid recovery.”

Deyalsingh said vaccination with the Sinopharm vaccines could begin as early as Saturday.

The Health MInister has said TT is also negotiating to buy further Sinopharm vaccines to vaccinate the population.