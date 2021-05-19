Sinopharm vaccine rollout to begin on Friday

Airport workers offload the Sinopharm vaccines which arrived in Trinidad and Tobago from China on Wednesday morning. - PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Trinidad and Tobago’s covid19 vaccination rollout will resume on Friday with the recently received Sinopharm vaccines from China.

During his ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the 100,000-dose donation arrived in the country around 1 am. It was transferred to the Couva Hospital.

He said these vaccines will be distributed beginning on Friday.

Those eligible include people over 60 – with or without comorbidities, people under 60 with comorbidities, and healthcare workers.

The Sinopharm vaccine, like AstraZeneca, is a two-shot vaccine. The second dose will be given three to four weeks later.

As of 4 pm on Tuesday, 61,806 people had been vaccinated in TT.