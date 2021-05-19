Salary relief from Finance Ministry available via online portal

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

The application process for income support and Salary Relief Grants (SRG) was opened to the public via an online portal on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, at a media conference, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that grants would be given to those who lost employment at the start of the month as a result of the new restrictions.

Successful applicants will receive a grant of $1,500. For people who have lost their jobs in the last few days, a grant of $1,000 will be provided. Around 20,000 people are reportedly eligible for the grants.

The application process will close on May 31 at midnight and is available only online.

The public is asked to apply for grants by visiting https://portal.finance.gov.tt, filling out the online application form, scanning and uploading supporting documents and submitting the form.

Applicants should receive a confirmation e-mail on completion.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the SRG hotline at 800-6774 or e-mail salaryreliefgrant@gov.tt.