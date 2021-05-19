‘Patches’ justkeeps rolling

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan - Parliament of T&T

THE EDITOR: Works Minister Rohan Sinanan is on a roll. The hardest working minister is patching roads all over the country. Patch here, patch there, patch everywhere. Today you flatten a tyre in a pothole, tomorrow it’s smooth sailing.

So what if you haven’t found the money yet to fix the suspension or replace the rim. Not to worry, “Patches” is on the job with his road “rehabilitation” plan. Look out for him.

Keep on rolling, minister.

JDW ROACH

via e-mail