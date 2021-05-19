Pastor charged with breaching health rules in San Fernando

- TTPS

The 48-year-old pastor who led a group of followers to Harris Promenade in San Fernando on Sunday morning has been charged with breaching the public health regulations.

Lincoln Doughty, who lives at Iere Village in Princes Town, was expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

He is head of the El Shaddai Deliverance Ministries.

On Wednesday, a police release said police arrested Doughty on Tuesday night during an operation led by Snr Supt of the Southern Division Lucia Winchester. It also included officers of the Southern Division Task Force and CID.

Sgt Stoude of the San Fernando police station charged him.

San Fernando police saw the group converging on the promenade in what appeared to be "corporate prayer" at about 7 am on May 16, the release said.

The police spoke to them about the state of emergency and the public health regulations, which prohibit more than five people gathering in public.

During the confrontation, members of the group openly insulted the police.

Police dispersed the group.