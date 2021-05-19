Northern Division cops prepared for curfew-breakers

Police on patrol on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, at 9.56 pm on Sunday. - Jeff Mayers

Despite a rise in the number of people arrested for breaking the curfew in their division, Northern Division police are confident that they are prepared to tackle anyone who believes they can leave their home without being noticed.

On Wednesday it was reported that 50 people were arrested on the third night of the state of emergency.

Of these, 15 people were arrested in the Northern Division, compared to six people who were held the night before.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, an officer in the division said police were working closely with the National Operations Command Centre for surveillance and continuing patrols.

He said police in the division were prepared to take action against curfew violators.

"By and large, people are complying with the regulations. I could estimate a good 98 per cent of the residents in these areas are obeying the law and following the rules. But we are ready for those who have other plans. That is why we were able to catch them so easily when it happens."

He said the culprits offered "a variety of explanations as to why they were out during the curfew: everything from their spouse put them out to they were now getting into their homes or that they were just taking a walk."

For the third night of the SoE, the Eastern Division had the second highest number of people held for breaking the curfew in Trinidad, with nine people held.

Speaking with Newsday, an officer in the Eastern Division said despite manpower constraints due to quarantined officers in the CID and Task Force, they were managing well to contain limers, but admitted there were some difficulties.

"If you look at the maps, Sangre Grande has one of the highest concentrations of covid19 cases in the country. So that alone shows the residents aren't listening.

"The people in the east aren't necessarily violent people, but they don't listen. They like liming late, and we are out on the ground to ensure that doesn't happen."

The Western Division has the third highest number of arrests for curfew violators, with five people held.

Tobago also saw a significant increase in the number of people held, with 12 arrests.