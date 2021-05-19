Keshorn Walcott returns with bronze at Ostrava Games

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott. File photo-

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott made a welcome return to the international circuit by capturing bronze in the men’s javelin event at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

After a 19-month absence, owing to the pandemic, the 28-year old launched the spear 82.75 metres to secure third spot among seven contenders.

Topping the field was German Johannes Vetter, with an amazing 94.20 metre heave. Vetter's golden throw was the world-leading distance for 2021. Grenadian Anderson Peters took silver with his 83.39 effort. The four remaining finishers all hailed from the host nation.

Vetter (1,355pts) and Peters (1,343pts) are second and fifth, respectively, on the world rankings, while Walcott (1,217pts) lies in 14th position.

In the lead up to the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games, Walcott plans to use the European circuit as his training ground ahead of Tokyo.

His next competition – the first instalment of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League – launches off on Sunday in Gateshead, Great Britain. From there, he heads to Finland for the June 7 to 8 Paavo Nurmi Games.

Walcott is also scheduled to participate in a handful of other meets before the Summer Games. Prior to the Ostrava Golden Spike Games, his last major international meet was the IAAF World Athletics Championships in September 2019.