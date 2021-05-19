Health Ministry to probe South pharmacy selling covid19 test kits

Terrence Deyalsingh

AFTER ads appeared on social media for a Princes Town pharmacy selling rapid antigen covid19 test kits, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said it will be investigated.

He was responding to a question from Newsday during the ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

The ad, posted on Instagram, said the kits were being sold for $210.

When Newsday called the pharmacy and asked about the test kits, the receptionist said she would transfer the call to the person who handles those sales.

But when that woman was asked, she began stuttering, then saying, "Um, we don't have any for purchase right now," and hung up the phone.

Asked about the ads, Deyalsingh said, "I had a specific discussion with the CMO (Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram) this morning that we are going to be investigating all of these and bring the necessary charges.

"The charge under the public health regulation is a couple hundreds of thousands of dollars and six months in jail. We are taking this very, very seriously."