Girl writes letter to father, 38, who died of covid

Kelsey Singh, left, looks at a photo of her father Damian Singh during his funeral at the Tableland Public Cemetery on Tuesday. Singh died from the covid19 virus on Sunday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Hundreds of people virtually bade a final farewell to 38-year-old covid19 victim Damian Singh in Tableland on Tuesday afternoon.

Social media users prayed for his parents, Kenneth, 67, and Lilly, 69, who remained hospitalised with the virus.

Like his parents, his brother Marcus was unable to attend the funeral. He too tested positive but is quarantining at home and mourning in isolation.

Scores of people have been wishing the family a speedy recovery since Singh, the father of one, died on Sunday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The funeral programme showed a handwritten letter signed by Singh’s young daughter, Kelsey, expressing her love.

"Thank you Daddy for all the years you spent with me. Thank you for playing with me, loving me, doing projects with me, coming to visit me. What I love about you is that you are my daddy, and I love you very much," it said. "I know you are in heaven, but I still miss you very much. Please remember that I love you very much."

The girl, who appeared to be about seven years old, lives elsewhere with her mother.

She was seen with other relatives at the Tableland Public Cemetery at Mc Sween Road, where Singh was buried.

Speaking to mourners under a tent in the cemetery, Brother Renwick Rojas, who officiated, prayed for God to "comfort the grieving hearts."

The Christian elder said the loss of lives to the pandemic is fulfilling a prophecy based on religious teachings.

He said because of rampant sin in the world, there are devastating and even deadly consequences.

"This pandemic will get worse because this world has sinned. The only thing to help this country and the world is repentance. Man has to pay for his sins," Rojas said.

"Everybody is praying, but how many are repenting? How many are asking God for mercy? When you see a man living with man and woman going around with woman, the only thing that will happen is judgment."

He said the Bible speaks about nations fighting against nations, kingdoms against kingdoms, and civil unrest worldwide. All of these, he said, have been happening, yet people refuse to repent of their sinful ways.

"The last two world wars would be a joke, because the kinds of weapons we have today are very high-powered."

Singh began coughing at home about two weeks ago. Initially, he believed he had a "normal" virus.

But a test at the Princes Town district heath facility found he had covid19.