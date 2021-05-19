Dr Hinds: 16 of all covid19 deaths happened at home

Dr Avery Hinds - ROGER JACOB

EPIDEMIOLOGIST Dr Avery Hinds has said of the 317 covid19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago, 16 patients died at home.

He was responding to questions from the media at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.

"What we're seeing right now is that is about maybe five per cent of the total – and within the month of May we would have heard a few, because seven of those actually occurred within the month of May – Not that there's an increasing number of people, but just that the numbers overall give you that sort of impression because of how much is happening at this point in time."

He said sometimes patients in self-isolation refuse to leave their homes, even if their condition is deteriorating.

"There's also those who deteriorate quite quickly and they don't get to actually call for help before they pass on.

"And because of this, we do want to encourage anyone who is having anyone having any serious or increasing discomfort, distress with breathing, etc – once you start to feel anything change, please make sure to call out to the ambulance, reach out to the health system."

He said patients should not assume things will settle.