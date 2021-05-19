2 more covid19 deaths in Tobago

File photo by Leeandro Noray.

Tobago has recorded two more covid19 deaths.

This brings to six the number of covid19-related deaths on the island since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The THA’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Wednesday the fatalities were two women, aged 62 and 71, with comorbidities.

The division also said 12 people have tested positive for the virus. Four have been discharged.

There are now 100 active covid19 cases in Tobago.

The division said 5090 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing.